Racing: Ashwa Morocco, Scramjet and Strauss shine in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:14 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

(Representational Image) Ashwa Morocco, Scramjet & Strauss pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m:

Acrobat (Surya Prakash) 48. moved easy. Arthur (Ashhad Asbar) 48, moved freely. The Sensation (Ashhad Asbar) (From 1200/600) 46, handy. Sea Of Class (Aneel) 48, moved well.

800m:

Star Smart (B Nikhil) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Double Bonanza (Surya Prakash) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Xfinity (P Ajeeth K) 1-0, 600/44, handy. Space Time (RB) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Royal Queen (Santhosh Raj) & Honourable Lady (RB) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy.

1000m:

Scramjet (Santhosh Raj) & Strauss (Suraj Narredu) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former superior. White Roses (P Ajeeth K) 1-17, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Briar Ridge (Suraj Narredu) & Cabello (Santhosh Raj) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, former moved well.

Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved well.

Take A Gamble (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, well in hand. Ashwa Morocco (Koushik) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, good disply. Alabama (Kian Naidu) & Raisina Hill (Dhanu Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, pair moved freely.