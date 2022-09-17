Racing: Dangerous fancied for Pune feature

(Representational Image) The A Jodha-trained Dangerous, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the SA Poonawalla Million (Grade-3) 1600 metres

Pune: The A Jodha-trained Dangerous, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the SA Poonawalla Million (Grade-3) 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only in a field of seven runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Desert Fire 1, Sky Fall 2, Birkin Blower 3

2. Kamaria 1, Mount Sinai 2, Royal Alamdaar 3

3. Cognosco 1, The Pianist 2, Cipher 3

4. Esperanza 1, Rodrigo 2, Enlightened 3

5. Claudius 1, Weronika 2, Gold Kite 3

6. Dangerous 1, Emperor Roderic 2, Snowfall 3

7. Kaitlan 1, Sierra Dela Plate 2, My Princess 3

8. Rue St Honore 1, Alpha Gene 2, Juiced 3

Day’s Best: Kamaria.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.