Racing: Barbet fancied for Hyderabad feature

Hyderabad: The Laxman Singh-trained Barbet, who is in good condition, may score in the Major Mir Mujtaba Hussain Memorial Cup 1800 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65, Category-II the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.05 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Clefairy 1, Avancia 2, Rovaniemi 3
2. Humanitarian 1, Wind Sprite 2, Yaletown 3
3. Lamha 1, Mirana 2, Linewiler 3
4. Turning Wheel 1, Explosive 2, Beauty Flame 3
5. Barbet 1, NRI Sport 2, Francis Bacon 3
6. Malibu 1, Plethora 2, Happy Go Lucky 3
Day’s Best: Lamha.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.