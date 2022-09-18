Racing: Barbet fancied for Hyderabad feature

(Representational Image) The Laxman Singh-trained Barbet, who is in good condition, may score in the Major Mir Mujtaba Hussain Memorial Cup 1800 metres

Hyderabad: The Laxman Singh-trained Barbet, who is in good condition, may score in the Major Mir Mujtaba Hussain Memorial Cup 1800 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65, Category-II the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.05 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Clefairy 1, Avancia 2, Rovaniemi 3

2. Humanitarian 1, Wind Sprite 2, Yaletown 3

3. Lamha 1, Mirana 2, Linewiler 3

4. Turning Wheel 1, Explosive 2, Beauty Flame 3

5. Barbet 1, NRI Sport 2, Francis Bacon 3

6. Malibu 1, Plethora 2, Happy Go Lucky 3

Day’s Best: Lamha.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.