Racing: Mysterious Angel has the edge in Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Hyderabad: The LVR Deshmukh-trained Mysterious Angel, who is in fine condition, may score in the A Krishnaswamy Memorial Cup 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65, Category-II, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Arabian Queen 1, Gurbaaz 2, NRI Blue 3

2. Pacific Command 1, Amyra 2, Kingston 3

3. Hard To Toss 1, Able Love 2, City Of Bliss 3

4. Philanthropist 1, Yesterday 2, Advance Guard 3

5. Mysterious Angel 1, City Of Blessing 2, The Image 3

6. Romero 1, Virangna 2, Alpine Girl 3

Day’s Best: Arabian Queen.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.