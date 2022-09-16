Racing: Mysterious Angel has the edge in Hyderabad feature

Hyderabad: The LVR Deshmukh-trained Mysterious Angel, who is in fine condition, may score in the A Krishnaswamy Memorial Cup 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65, Category-II, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Arabian Queen 1, Gurbaaz 2, NRI Blue 3
2. Pacific Command 1, Amyra 2, Kingston 3
3. Hard To Toss 1, Able Love 2, City Of Bliss 3
4. Philanthropist 1, Yesterday 2, Advance Guard 3
5. Mysterious Angel 1, City Of Blessing 2, The Image 3
6. Romero 1, Virangna 2, Alpine Girl 3
Day’s Best: Arabian Queen.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.