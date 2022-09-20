Racing: Faith fancied for Kolkata feature

Kolkata: The Pesi Shroff-trained Faith may make amends in the Skyexch.com Calcutta Fillies Trial Stakes 1400 metres, Terms for Fillies 3 years old only in a field of seven runners the major attraction of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Divya Shakthi 1, Too Much Politics 2, Script 3

2. Bahuleyan 1, Silverita 2, Ghost 3

3. Rimel 1, Orchids 2, Nazaakat 3

4. Faith 1, Beauty Blaze 2, Queenstown 3

5. Stockbridge 1, Nova 2, Justifield 3

6. Pot Of Gold 1, Mount View 2, Sun God 3

Day’s Best: Stockbridge.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.