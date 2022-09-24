Racing: Fire Power and Sun Dancer shine in trials

Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:00 PM, Sat - 24 September 22
Hyderabad: Fire Power and Sun Dancer worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND
600m:
Hot Seat (Khurshad Alam) 47, moved easy. High Reward (RS Jodha) 48, moved freely. Coming Home (Dhanu Singh) 46, handy. Carlisle (BR Kumar) (From 1000/400) 45, handy. Makhtoob (Gaurav Singh) 45, eased up.

800m:
Unmatched (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/48, handy. Stag’s Leap (Kiran Naidu) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Dr Dee Dee (Aneel) 1-3, 600/48, handy. Urgent (Rohith Kumar) 1-1, 600/45, moved well.

1000m:
Fire Power (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, pleased. New Hustle (B Nikhil) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Elusive (Madhu Babu) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46, unextended. Sun Dancer (RB) 1-16, 800/57, 600/44, worked well. Silk (Apprentice) 1-19, (From 1200/600) 44, eased up. Bangor On Dee (Afroz Khan) & Miss Marvellous (K Mukesh) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47, pair handy.

