Racing: Knotty Dancer has the edge in Mysuru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:15 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

(Representational Image) The Prasanna Kumar-trained Knotty Dancer looks unbeatable in the Maharaja’s Cup 1600 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over

Mysuru: The Prasanna Kumar-trained Knotty Dancer looks unbeatable in the Maharaja’s Cup 1600 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over, the feature event of the races here on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:



Also Read Racing: Corfe Castle and Painted Apache shine in trials

1. Capital Gain 1, Like My Daddy 2, Smile Around 3

2. Sekhmet 1, High Opinion 2, Love 3

3. Wild Emperor 1, Worldly Wise 2, Lucky Point 3

4. O Hansini 1, Brunhild 2, Wild Spell 3

5. Knotty Dancer 1, My Opinion 2, Jake 3

6. Jabbar 1, NRI Level 2, D Fire 3

7. Measure Of Time 1, Braxton 2, Kushaq 3

Day’s Best: O Hansini.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.