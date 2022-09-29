Racing: Knight In Hooves fancied for Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The Rajesh Narredu-trained Knight In Hooves holds an edge over others to win the the Sardar KB Ramachandraraj Urs Memorial Trophy 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 80 and above Class-I, the feature event of the races here on Friday. No false rails. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Rumour Lady 1, Don’s Den 2, Smile Around 3

2. Quando Quando 1, Infiniteposibility 2, Star Speck 3

3. Daddy’s Girl 1, War Trail 2, Lightning Charlie 3

4. Nothing To Worry 1, Galen 2, Tactical Command 3

5. Knight In Hooves 1, Silver Flames 2, Make My Way 3

6. Eye The Mind 1, Vijaya Falcon 2, Paisley 3

7. Sir Calculus 1, Ceffina 2, Flash Bond 3

Day’s Best: Knight In Hooves.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.