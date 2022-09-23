Racing: Remediesofspring fancied for Chennai feature

Chennai: The Sebastian-trained Remediesofspring, who is working well in the morning trials, is expected to score in the York Handicap 1600 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65 Class-III, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Marshall 1, Dancing Queen 2, Maranello 3
2. Striking Distance 1, Carnoustie 2, Star Fling 3
3. Senora Bianca 1, Tifosi 2, Mayflower 3
4. Royal Treasure 1, Lakshanam 2, Turf Beauty 3
5. Remediesofspring 1, Sweet Fragrance 2, Empress Eternal 3
6. Glorious Grace 1, Ibrahimovic 2, Albinus 3
7. Beejay 1, Pacific 2, Magical Wish 3
8. Angavai 1, Royal Monarch 2, Current View 3
9. Katahdin 1, Fun Storm 2, Lordship 3
Day’s Best: Remediesofspring.
Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.
Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.
Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.