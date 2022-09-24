Racing: Zuccarelli fancied for Pune feature

(Representational Image) The Pesi Shroff-trained Zuccarelli, who is in fine form, is expected to score in the Wolf 777 Indian St Leger (Grade 1) 2800 metres

Pune: The Pesi Shroff-trained Zuccarelli, who is in fine form, is expected to score in the Wolf 777 Indian St Leger (Grade 1) 2800 metres, terms for horses, 4 years old and only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Rasputin 1, Botero 2, Fortunate Son 3

2. Market King 1, Sky Fall 2

3. Fiery Red 1, Goldiva 2, Metzinger 3

4. Coeur De Lion 1, Sky Hawk 2, Zarak 3

5. Mozelle 1, Farrell 2, Flaming Fire 3

6. Dufy 1, Nelson River 2, Perfect Win 3

7. Zuccarelli 1, Arc De Triomphe 2, Exemplify 3

8. Lightning Flame 1, Eleos 2, Alpha Gene 3

Day’s Best: Zuccarelli.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.