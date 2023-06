Rafeeq, Nadeem star in New Blues CC’s win in HCA B Division two-day league

New Blues CC thrashed Nizam College by 528 runs on the first day of the HCA B Division two-day league in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:52 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: Rafeeq Khan slammed an unbeaten 200 while Mohd Nadeem Khan hit an unbroken 100 as New Blues CC thrashed Nizam College by 528 runs on the first day of the HCA B Division two-day league in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: B Division two-day league: Day 1: Mahmood CC 90 in 33.5 overs (Sai Lalith 3/36, Shreyas Reddy 4/24) lost to Team Speed CC 91/5 in 22.2 overs (K Akhil 3/9); Zinda Tilismath CC 176 in 52.1 overs (Utkarsh Jain 7/40, Likhith Reddy 3/48) lost to Jai Bhagwathi CC 180/4 in 23.4 overs (M Ashutosh 93 no; Harsh Jain 3/39); Gouds XI 84 in 22.3 overs (Aniketh Kumar Singh 5/18, Harshavardhan 3/24) lost to PKMCC 85/1 in 23.2 overs (P Sai Akshath 59 no); Karimnagar District 100 in 39.1 overs (D Abhiram 5/15) bt Kosaraju CC 48 in 14 overs (P Prashanth 4/19; T Ravi Teja 6/22); Osmania 146 in 46.2 overs (Mujahaid 7/56) lost to Nalgonda District 150/4 in 18.5 overs (R Anudeep 66; K Sen 3/51); Sri Chakra CC 143 in 44 overs (Arjun Anand Kamath 6/45) tied with Manchester CC 143 in 40.2 overs (Satya Sai Yashasvi 5/38); New Blues CC 560/6 in 58 overs (D Divesh 87, Nitish Viraj 69, Rafeeq Khan 200 no, Mohd Nadeem Khan 100 no; Mohd Arshad 3/94) bt Nizam College 32 in 10 overs (Mohd Nadeem Khan 3/12); Hyderabad Titans CC 324/5 in 90 overs (Anirudh MS 132, B Rilasa Reddy 118) vs Aggarwal Seniors CC; Medak District 220 in 68.1 overs (K Sridhar 88; Khush Agarwal 5/49) vs Sayi Satya CC 44/3 in 19 overs; Venus Cybertech CC 336 in 82.5 overs (B Jayanth Reddy 51, Prem Manohar 80, Syed Rahul Ahmed 64; G Ravi Kumar 3/32) vs Khammam Dist 16/0 in 3 overs; Adilabad District 158 in 37.5 overs (D Om Karthik Chandra 5/37) vs Brothers XI 129/5 in 46.2 overs; Balaji Colts CC 459/8 in 90 overs (D Dheeraj Pranav 59, Rithvik S 77, A Vinayak 65, Y Harshith Sai 100no) vs Elegant CC; Galaxy CC 215 in 71.4 overs (Manav Singh 67no) vs Raju CC 30/1 in 17 overs; Oxford Blues 305 in 79.5 overs (Ronit Singh 96, R Jayadev 58; A Bharani 3/64, K Syed Ali 3/76) vs Green Turf CC; WMCC 210 in 76.5 overs (Sri Ram Venugopal 77, U Akshay Varma 56; Chirag Yadav 5/24) vs Khalsa CC 13/0 in 2 overs; Classic CC 276 in 63.5 overs (Karan Kumar Patnaik 69, Sahil Hussain 105, Vivek 52no; Imam Shareef 3/27, Vishnu Goud 4/44) vs Saleemnagar CC 66/5 in 16 overs (Tanmay Krishna 3/32); Mahbubnagar District 530/8 in 84 overs (P Harshavardhan 99, A Srikanth 200; Ronit Narayana 5/49) vs Telangana CC; Ours CC 305/2 in 48.1 overs (V Gautham 151 batting, C Kaushik 118 batting) vs HPS B.

Top Performers

Centurions: Rafeeq Khan 200 no, A Srikanth 200, Mohd Nadeem Khan 100no, Anirudh MS 132, B Rilasa Reddy 118, Y Harshith Sai 100no, Sahil Hussain 105, V Gautham 151 batting, C Kaushik 118batting

Five or more wickets: Mujahaid 7/56, Utkarsh Jain 7/40, T Ravi Teja 6/22, Arjun Anand Kamath 6/45, Aniketh Kumar Singh 5/18, D Abhiram 5/15, Satya Sai Yashasvi 5/38, Khush Agarwal 5/49, D Om Karthik Chandra 5/37, Chirag Yadav 5/24