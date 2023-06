Varun, Charan star for MP Colts at HCA A Division three-day league

Varun Goud hit an unbeaten 205 while MSR Charan slammed 158 to power MP Colts CC to massive 420/3 against Ensconse

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: A Varun Goud hit an unbeaten 205 while MSR Charan slammed 158 to power MP Colts CC to massive 420/3 against Ensconse on the opening day of the A Division three-day league, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: A Division three-day league: Day 1:

SCRSA 167 in 39.4 overs (TP Anirudh 3/44, G Manish 3/35) vs Central Excise 125/2 in 31 overs (N Sandeep Goud 56); Gemini Friends CC 202/7 in 75.4 overs (T Tilak Varma 71) vs Jai Hanuman CC; MP Colts CC 420/3 in 83.1 overs (M S R Charan 158, A Varun Goud 205 batting) vs Ensconse; Deccan Chronicle 341 in 75.4 overs (M Pratyush 101, T Ravi Teja 61, Y Sai Varun 71; Lokesh 3/85, P Raghava 4/79) vs R Dayanand 28/2 in 7 overs; AOC 112 in 24.1 overs (A Prithvi Reddy 4/38, Manish Reddy 4/23) vs Sporting XI 355/2 in 60 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 68, A Takshit Rao 177 batting, Sagar Chaurasia 56); BDL 226/8 in 67 overs (K Hima Teja 128 batting; N Shashank Yadav 5/66) vs India Cements; SBI 256 in 72.1 overs (Danny Derek Prince 71, Daniel Manohar 75; N Nitin Sai Yadav 4/56) vs UBI; EMCC 379/5 in 90 overs (S Rohit Reddy 84, M Sai Pragnay Reddy 147, Harish Thakur 75) vs Combined District; Evergreen CC 510/8 in 90 overs (P Sai Vikas Reddy 108, Chandan Sahani 144, Rahul Buddhi 76, G Aniketh Reddy 93; Venkata N Mani Kumar 4/73, B Vikram 3/130) vs Cambridge XI; Budding Star 354/4 in 84.1 overs (Rishiket Sisodia 136 batting, Syed Askari 116 batting) vs Income Tax.

Top Performers

Centurions: A Varun Goud 205batting, M S R Charan 158, A Takshit Rao 177 batting, M Pratyush 101, K Hima Teja 128 batting, M Sai Pragnay Reddy 147, P Sai Vikas Reddy 108, Chandan Sahani 144, Rishiket Sisodia 136 batting, Syed Askari 116 batting

Five or more wickets: N Shashank Yadav 5/66