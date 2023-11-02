Rahul Gandhi faces backlash over Medigadda barrage inspection

In one photo, Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy was seen pointing out an expansion joint that was mistaken for a crack .

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:05 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced criticism after posting pictures of his visit to the Medigadda Barrage in Jayashankar Bhupalpally on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Telangana Congress leaders, including the state unit chief Revanth Reddy.

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party shared images on social media of his inspection of the Medigadda Barrage.

Kaleshwaram Project = KCR Family ATM I visited the Medigadda barrage, which is a part of the corruption-ridden Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana. Cracks have developed in multiple pillars because of shoddy construction with reports indicating that the pillars are… pic.twitter.com/BWe8Td9mCq — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 2, 2023

In one photo, Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy was seen pointing out an expansion joint that was mistaken for a crack .

Some BRS cadres and others took to social media to question Rahul Gandhi’s understanding of engineering.

Thanks Macha @RahulGandhi You came all the way from Delhi to post this on your Facebook …

This is an Expansion Joint not a Crack in Kaleshwaram 😀 Rahul Gandhi for PM 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/MZypU7n7ZZ — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) November 2, 2023

Once a Pappu, always a Pappu! Expansion Joint: A joint that makes allowance for thermal expansion of the parts joined without distortion. Every dam/bridge has expansion joints. Showing an expansion joint and claiming that the Project has flaws shows what kind of imbecile… https://t.co/tARKJSbghr — BRS TechCell (@BRSTechCell) November 2, 2023

It is a gap for an expansion of spans Mr Gandhi. It is not “dal makhani” 😜. Even schoolchildren know that the gap is intentionally created to survive expansion of the bridge in hot summers. If u can, please highlight the facts. Without engineering knowledge, you have shown a… https://t.co/FNdVrrbdUU — Saye Sekhar Angara (@sayesekhar) November 2, 2023

Also Read Tension at Laxmi Barrage as Congress workers attempt unauthorized entry