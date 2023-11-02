Thursday, Nov 2, 2023
Home | News | Rahul Gandhi Faces Backlash Over Medigadda Barrage Inspection

Rahul Gandhi faces backlash over Medigadda barrage inspection

In one photo, Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy was seen pointing out an expansion joint that was mistaken for a crack .

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 01:05 PM, Thu - 2 November 23
Rahul Gandhi faces backlash over Medigadda barrage inspection

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced criticism after posting pictures of his visit to the Medigadda Barrage in Jayashankar Bhupalpally on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Telangana Congress leaders, including the state unit chief Revanth Reddy.

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party shared images on social media of his inspection of the Medigadda Barrage.

In one photo, Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy was seen pointing out an expansion joint that was mistaken for a crack .

Some BRS cadres and others took to social media to question Rahul Gandhi’s understanding of engineering.

 

Related News

Latest News