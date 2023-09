Rains: Holiday declared for schools in Vikarabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 AM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: In view of continuous rains, the Vikarabad district administration has declared a holiday for all schools on Tuesday.

The move by the local administration comes following the instructions from the State government to declare a holiday for schools and colleges as per the local weather conditions.