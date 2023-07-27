Heavy rains: Normal life paralysed in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:00 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Siddipet: Normal life has been paralysed with the heavy rains lashing Siddipet District in the last 24 hours.

Several roads have been closed for regular commuting. The road between Cheriyal and Jangaon was swept away. Rainwater is overflowing over Akkannapally bridge, forcing the police to close the Akkannapally to Nanganuru road.

Siddipet District has witnessed 91mm of average rainfall during the last 24 hours at 8.30 am on Thursday. Husnabad Mandal registered a record 186mm rainfall. Medak and Sangareddy districts have received relatively moderate rainfall. All the streams were flowing to the brim due to the continuous rain.