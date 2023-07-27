Telangana Rains: Army choppers join rescue operations

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was briefed about the flood situation in the village, directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to ensure that the choppers joined the rescue operations immediately.
Hyderabad: Two helicopters of the Indian Army have been rushed to Moranchapalle village, which was marooned in the wake of floods in Bhupalpally district.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was briefed about the flood situation in the village, directed Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to ensure that the choppers joined the rescue operations immediately.
The NDRF teams as well as the helicopters were sent to the village immediately.