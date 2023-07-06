Rains play hide and seek with Hyderabad

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 05:14 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has been left dry as rains continue to evade the city despite their abundance in other districts. Over the past three days, while neighbouring areas have experienced bountiful showers, Hyderabad finds itself stuck in sultry conditions, with no sign of respite in sight.

With the mercury at 31.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, accompanied by stifling humidity at 86 percent, Hyderabad residents eagerly awaited the much-anticipated monsoon rains. Unfortunately, the city’s hopes were dashed as the first six days of July passed without any substantial precipitation.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad received a meagre 1 mm of rainfall in the past week, falling significantly short of the expected 6.8 mm mark. The rainfall deficit stands at a staggering -85 percent.

According to weatherman Balaji Tarini, North, Central, and parts of East Telangana were fortunate enough to experience some much-needed rainfall. “Central Telangana received abundant rains,” he said. However, when it came to Hyderabad, the situation was quite different.

The city was graced with just a brief encounter with the monsoon, thanks to a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) that formed. Unfortunately, the rain showers were limited to just one day, with July 4 night witnessing a heavy downpour in certain areas.

“Rainfall in Hyderabad was not as substantial as expected due to two primary factors: El Nino and cyclone Biparjoy. El Nino, a climatic phenomenon characterised by the warming of ocean waters in the Pacific, often disrupts the usual monsoon patterns, resulting in less rainfall. In addition, the influence of cyclone Biparjoy played a role in minimising the intensity of rainfall in the city,” Balaji explained.

Telangana State Development Society, in its forecast, stated that Hyderabad might witness light showers until Saturday. However, after that, the forecast turns grim, with weather experts predicting a dry spell that may persist for a few days.