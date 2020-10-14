Rains, strong winds pound Hyderabad

State capital likely to witness showers for next two days; sees sharp drop in temperature

Hyderabad: Raining cats and dogs sounded a very mild cliché in Hyderabad on Tuesday, where it poured all day and then, took a menacing form towards evening with strong winds, shattering loud claps of thunder and rare but blinding bolts of lightning as well.

The heavy rains, which according to weather officials, are just the beginning, with the city likely to witness similar showers for the next two days, threw life out of gear everywhere, right from the outskirts to the heart of the city which saw traffic snarls, uprooted trees and broken tree branches on the road, apart from waterlogging at numerous points.

The rains also saw the temperature dropping sharply, with the maximum temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department being 24.4 degrees Celsius, a drop of seven degrees from normal. This was after a rainfall of 45.4mm from 8.30 pm on Monday to 8.30 am on Tuesday. With Tuesday’s daylong rains, the temperature is likely to fall even further, officials said, adding that heavy to very heavy rain could be expected till late on Wednesday, after which the intensity of the rains might subside slightly.

Meanwhile, water levels in the Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar kept rising steadily. By 4 pm on Tuesday, Himayat Sagar received 833 cusecs of inflows to take the water level to 1762.23 feet against its full tank level of 1763.50 feet. Osman Sagar received 833 cusecs till 4 pm today and the current water level in the reservoir was 1773.62 feet against the FTL of 1790 feet. Officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board are constantly monitoring the inflows.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police and the GHMC’s emergency teams along with the Disaster Response Force spent a tough day on the streets, clearing waterlogged points and cutting off fallen tree branches and uprooted trees at areas including Shivam Road and Road No.2, Banjara Hills, to restore traffic.

City-based weather enthusiasts too were quite active throughout the day, tweeting constant updates and warnings for the public, following the satellite images and rainfall data from across the State.

