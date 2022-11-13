Raj Tarun, Shivani Rajashekhar promote their upcoming series ‘Aha Na Pellanta’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:10 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Hyderabad: Ahead of the release of Zee5’s latest Telugu original ‘Aha Na Pellanta’, the lead cast – Raj Tarun and Shivani Rajashekhar – were seen promoting the series at Dadi Institute of Engineering & Technology, Vignan’s Institute Of Information Technology, and CMR Central Mall in Visakhapatnam.

The cast continued the promotions and was also seen seeking blessings from Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada. Both the actors addressed a press meet at Gateway Hotel, which was followed by visits to VVIT college and PVP Square mall.

‘Aha Na Pellanta’ is a comical narrative of a groom, ditched by the bride on their wedding day. D irected by Sanjeev Reddy and produced by Tamada Media, the eight-episode series, also features a bevy of comedians in significant roles. This romantic comedy drama will premiere on the streaming platform on November 17.

Packed with a lot of emotions – love, betrayal, and friendship, the story revolves around a bride who elopes with her ex-boyfriend leaving the guy waiting in the mandap. The story unfolds when the groom decides to take revenge. The series is a humorous take on revenge and an irrational oath, which changes the protagonist’s fate forever. ‘Aha Na Pellanta’ is an intelligent mix of romance and comedy that takes a unique take on relationships. It will throw not one but many surprises to its viewers.

