Raja Singh, wife present arguments before PD Act Review Committee

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:32 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Raja Singh presented his arguments and his wife also filed a written counter informing the committee that the PD Act was invoked against Raja Singh due to political rivalry Raja Singh presented his arguments and his wife also filed a written counter informing the committee that the PD Act was invoked against Raja Singh due to political rivalry

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh, who is in jail after the police invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against him, appeared before the three-member PD Act Review Committee from Cherlapally Central Prison through video conference and presented his arguments.

As per provisions, only the detenue and his immediate family members could present their versions before the committee. Accordingly, Raja Singh presented his arguments and his wife also filed a written counter informing the committee that the PD Act was invoked against Raja Singh due to political rivalry and to appease a section of the people.

She also cited various judgements of the Supreme Court, which set aside the PD Act terming it a ‘draconian law’. After hearing the arguments, the committee reserved the matter for passing orders.

The Hyderabad City Police arrested Raja Singh a few weeks ago for making derogatory remarks and hurting the sentiments of a section of people.