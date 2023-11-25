Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Focus On Key Constituencies Sardarpura, Tonk, Jhalrapatan, Churu

Sardarpura is on the list of key constituencies, as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has won this seat since 1998. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Mahendra Singh Rathore from the Congress' bastion.

25 November 23

Hyderabad: As the polling began in Rajasthan, all eyes will be on the key constituencies of Sardarpura, Tonk, Jhalrapatan, Nathdwara, Jhunjhunu, Jhotwara, and Churu, among others.

