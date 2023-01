Rajiv Gandhi U-19 tournament: Harshith’s unbeaten ton powers CFI to victory

Published Date - 07:36 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Photo: MSR Charan

Hyderabad: Harshit Chowdhary scored an unbeaten 145 to power CFI to a crushing 175-run victory over Sri Lanka in the 40th Rajiv Gandhi All India Under-19 T20 Cricket Championship in Hyderabad on Friday.

Brief Scores: CFI 252/0 in 20 overs (Harshith Chowdary 145no, M Hansin 69 no) bt Sri Lanka 77 in 18.5 overs (Hiazam 32; Adit 4/6); Andhra Pradesh 109 in 17.2 overs (Farees 35; Hariharan 3/18, Monish 3/22 ) lost to Tamil Nadu 114/3 in 14.4 overs (Tushar 41); Maharashtra 132 (Anand kulthe 46; Vignesh 3/17) lost to Telangana 133/9 in 19.5 (Swapnil 3/12, Anand kulthe 2/25); Delhi 159/8 in 20 overs (Gyan 77; Anad kulthe 3/31) bt Maharashtra 158/6 in 20 overs (Sarthak Gaikwad 38; Gyan 2/20); Tamil Nadu 107/5 in 16 overs (Dilip G 39) bt Karnataka 89 in 16 overs (Hemcharan pammi 4/7); CFI 195/3 15 overs (Rishikesh Sisodia 68, AVR 55) bt Chennai 165/4 15 overs (Mahesh 62).