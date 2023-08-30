Telangana: Raksha Bandhan celebrated at CRPF camp with enthusiasm

A delightful event unfolded as students from Vaagdevi Engineering College graced the occasion, tying rakhi bands and presenting sweets to the jawans.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:33 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hanamkonda: The 58th Battalion of CRPF at Bheemaram camp witnessed heartwarming Raksha Bandhan celebrations here on Wednesday.

The event was graced by Battalion Commandant M Mohan, who emphasized the significance of Raksha Bandhan as a cherished bond of protection between brothers and sisters. Second-in-Commandant Arun Kumar Sajja, along with Dr Bhargavi, Inspector Tirupati, and esteemed faculty members from Vaagdevi College, also participated in the heartening festivities.