Sister ties rakhi to brother’s body in Peddapalli

The incident, which showed the peerless bonding between a brother and sister, touched the entire village, reducing many to tears.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Peddapalli: “Anna leve… Rakhi thechina.. natho kattinchukova” (Wake up, brother.. won’t you let me tie the rakhi?) – the words of a heartbroken sister by the body of her brother were part of heartrending scenes at Dhulikatta of Eligaid mandal on Wednesday.

An RMP doctor Choudhari Kanakaiah died of a heart stroke late on Tuesday night. His younger sister Gourakka, who stays in another village, came to know about the death of her brother while she was preparing to visit his house to tie him a rakhi on the occasion of Rakhi Pournami on Wednesday morning.

She immediately rushed to Dulikatta and was shocked to see his lifeless body, following which the broke down inconsolably and despite him not being alive, she tied the rakhi to his wrist. The incident, which showed the peerless bonding between a brother and sister, touched the entire village, reducing many to tears.

