Rally to mark International Day of Older Persons on Sep 28 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Day of Older Persons on October 1, the Department for the Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens is organising a rally from Peoples Plaza to Necklace Road on Wednesday at 7.30 am.
In a press release, Department director B Shailaja said the department was conducting the International Day of Older Persons every year in a successful manner by involving State-level senior citizens, NGOs working for the cause of senior citizens and the departments concerned.