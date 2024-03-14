| Ram Gopal Verma To Contest Against Pawan Kalyan From Pithapuram In Ap

Ram Gopal Verma to contest against Pawan Kalyan from Pithapuram in AP

RGV declared that he would be contesting the elections from Pithapuram Assembly Constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 March 2024, 04:20 PM

Ram Gopal Verma

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma (RGV) on Thursday made an unexpected announcement from his X (formerly Twitter) account saying that he would be contesting in the ensuing elections in Andhra Pradesh.

RGV declared that he would be contesting the elections from Pithapuram Assembly Constituency in the State. “SUDDEN DECISION..Am HAPPY to inform that I am CONTESTEING from PITHAPURAM (sic.)” he wrote in his post.

Also Read AP Assembly Polls: Pawan Kalyan to contest from Pithapuram

Interestingly, the director’s announcement came minutes after the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-Jena Sena alliance declared that Tollywood star actor and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan would be fielded from the Pithapuram seat.

SUDDEN DECISION..Am HAPPY to inform that I am CONTESTING from PITHAPURAM 💪💐 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 14, 2024