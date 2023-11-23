aha and People Media Factory announce ‘South India Film Festival’

OTT platform aha, in collaboration with People Media Factory, unveiled the inaugural “South India Film Festival”, promising a spectacular celebration of South Indian cinema.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Scheduled on December 20, the cinematic extravaganza will feature film screenings, group discussions, short film contests, and panel discussions, providing an inclusive platform for emerging directors.

Aspiring participants can submit their entries through their official website. Filmmakers are invited to submit their work in three categories— Short Film (3 to 15 mins), Shorts Short (under 3 mins), and Music Videos (under 5 mins), produced between January 1, 2020, and December 10, 2023. The jury includes figures like Jeevitha Rajashekhar, Harish Shankar, V.N. Aditya, Chandu Mondeti, Sai Rajesh, and Anil Wanvari, a press release said.

“This festival is a testament to our dedication to providing unique and engaging content to our viewers,” said aha’s CEO Ravikant Sabnavis.

In the coming months, aha’s celebration of South Indian cinema will continue with dedicated festivals for Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.