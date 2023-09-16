Ramagundam cops form volunteer committees for senior citizens

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Peddapalli: As part of community policing, the Ramagundam Police have constituted volunteer committees for the safety and protection of senior citizens. Forty committees have been set up in various police stations in Peddapalli and Mancherial zones.

The volunteer committees were formed under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. Each police station has a committee formed along with a senior citizen, representative of a recognized NGO, a woman member and a retired employee who worked in uniform services.

Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari, in a statement, said the police along with the volunteers would frequently visit senior citizens and take steps to solve their complaints and problems immediately. Volunteers would frequently monitor senior citizens.

