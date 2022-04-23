Ramzan – The season of Fasting and Family time

The holy month of Ramzan observed by Muslims worldwide to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad.

During this month, Muslims seek mercy, attention and rewards from Allah by fasting from dawn to dusk. Meals are only served before sunrise and after sunset. The pre-dawn meal before the fast is called the Suhoor, while the meal served after sunset that breaks the fast is the Iftar. These snacks, appetizers, beverages and desserts are full of flavor and variety. The food is either served at home along with the whole family or with the entire community at mosques or other places.

Palthi Harinath, culinary specialist shares is list of top 10 Ramzan foods

The fast is broken with dates, dry fruits and seasonal fruits and lemon sharbat.

1. Haleem

Haleem tops the list – a wholesome mutton preparation slow-cooked along with lentils, broken wheat, and spices. This dish is usually prepared for ‘Iftar’ due to its high nutritional value, revitalizing nature, and comforting porridge-like texture.

2. Kebabs

Who hasn’t eaten and loved Kebabs. To prepare this dish, chunks of chicken or mutton are marinated in a unique preparation of yogurt and spices, for a more distinct flavor. Aromatic and appetizing, kebabs are either fried or skewered and barbecued over hot coals.

3. Chicken Shawarma

Shawarma is a popular middle-eastern dish. Thinly sliced chicken or mutton is wrapped in a pita bread with veggies and sauce. Lip smacking and delicious, it is a meal in itself.

4. Kheema Samosa

Kheema samosa or minced meat samosa is a must have during Ramzan. No ‘Iftar’ celebration is complete without it. Kheema samosas – crispy from outside and moist and delectable from inside have an outer layer made with all-purpose flour or whole wheat flour. The recipe of the filling is closely guarded by those who make it but it has everything the Indian taste buds crave for – hot, spicy and flavorsome.

5. Mutton Resala

Mutton Resala is an authentic Bengali dish. It is prepared with bony mutton pieces marinated in yogurt and sautéed with cashew and poppy seed paste with Indian spices and best enjoyed with paratha or naan.

6. Dum Biryani

This dish is prepared across the country in different ways. South India itself has several varieties. Mainly with rice, mutton or chicken, and spices mixed with ghee and saffron, sometimes it also is made with vegetables, seafood or soya chunks.

7. Falafel

Falafel is a deep-fried ball or patty made from ground chickpeas, fava beans, or both. They are often served along with hummus, and tahini sauce during iftar. Falafel is a global favorite.

8. Sheer Khurma

Sheer Khurma is a rich Mughlai dessert made during Ramzan. Sheer stands for milk and Khurma stands for dates. The texture and sweetness of this dessert is so unique, that it prides itself on being the number one dessert during the holy month.

9. Aflatoon

Aflatoon is a really special sweet served during Ramzan. Its rich and mesmerizing taste is sure to linger for a long time. Made of pure ghee and nuts and packed in small packets, it is the ideal way to end a Ramzan meal!

10. Rooh Afza

Rooh Afza is a common sharbat prepared during Ramzan. It includes herbs, fruits, veggies, flowers, and roots. Its brilliant fragrance, special flavor and cooling effect make it unique and special from the other drinks. In India, Rooh Afza syrup is often mixed with kulfi ice cream and vermicelli noodles for a more distinct flavor and taste. .

Mitesh Lohiya, Director, Sales and Marketing, Gold Drop, says, “The beauty of the month of Ramzan with its sanctity also brings together the whole family. It is truly a Jashn-e-Ramzan that connects people and makes the holy month more meaningful and divine.”

So if you are yet to relish these lip smacking food specialties of Ramzan, go ahead and try some before the month ends!

