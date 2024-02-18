Ranji Trophy: Nitesh, Pragnay help Hyderabad take lead in final

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 February 2024, 11:28 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad rode on Nitesh Reddy’s 122 and Pragnay Reddy’s unbeaten 102 to help the hosts take a 46-run lead in the second day of the Ranji Trophy Plate final clash against Meghalaya at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday.

Having lost two early wickets at the end of first day after the visitors posted 304 runs in the first innings, Hyderabad had a poor start losing overnight batter Rahul Singh with the score at 39/3 in 7.4 overs. Skipper Tilak Verma and Nitesh tried to steady the ship but just when Tilak looked in good touch he was dismissed by Dippu Sangma for 44. Chandan Sahani followed him.

Ravi Teja joined hands with Nitesh but the former was unfortunately run-out. With the home side in trouble at 165/6, Nitesh and Pragnay combined well and enjoyed their outing and added 131-run partnership before Nitesh was dismissed for a fine knock of 122 which included 13 fours and four sixes. Wickets kept crumbling at the other end but Pragnay stood firm to reach his century and ensured that his side took control with a 46-run lead. At stumps, left-spinner Tanay Thyagarajan dismissed Meghalaya’s Ram Gurung even before the team could open its account.