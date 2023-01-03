Ranji Trophy: Ravi Teja’s fifer wrecks Andhra on Day 1

All-rounder scalps five while Kak takes three to dismiss opposition to 135

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Hyderabad: All-rounder T Ravi Teja (5/34) ran through Andhra batting line-up while Kartikeya Kak (3/31) joined him to help Hyderabad dismiss the opposition for 135 in 51.1 overs on the first day of the Group B Ranji Trophy match at Vizianagaram, on Tuesday.

Tanmay Agarwal’s decision to invite the opposition to bat first proved right by his bowlers as they made use of the conditions well. At stumps, Hyderabad lost three wickets to end the day at 79/3 in 30 overs.

They are still trailing by 56 runs. Alankrit Agarwal (10) and Bhavesh Seth are at the crease.

Earlier in the day, Abhishek Reddy (81 off 145; 15×4) and CG Nraneshwar gave a decent start to the hosts putting on 36 runs for the opening wicket.

But once Ravi Teja broke the partnership dismissing the latter forcing an edge to wicketkeeper, the Andhra batters hardly contributed. Only Nitish Kumar Reddy (13) down the order could reach the double digits.

Ravi Teja, who got the first wicket in the innings 16th over, next got the prized scalp of Andhra captain and Indian Test cricketer G Hanuma Vihari (2) four overs later. Ricky Bhui was soon back in the pavilion as run out. Kak scalped his first when he castled the stumps of KS Bharath (5) in the 26th overs.

Others failed to stay for long at the crease. It was only Abhishek who offered some resistance with his knock that saved Andhra post the score over 100.

In reply, in-form captain Tanmay Agarwal (35) and Pragnay Reddy (17) added 53 runs in 16 overs before the latter departed. Rohit Rayudu (6) once again failed to utilise the opportunity as he fell cheaply again.

Tanmay departed a few overs later before Alankrti and Bhavesh thwarted the Andhra attack from inflicting further damage.