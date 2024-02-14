Rapido launches SaaS model for auto captains

Under this model, Rapido plays no role in deciding the price point, making the service transparent and inclusive for all stakeholders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 10:47 AM

Hyderabad: Noted commute app Rapido has launched its SaaS model for Auto Captains, which will enable it to shift from aggregator commission-led model to introduce a lifetime Zero Commission for auto captains, reducing the burden of exorbitant commission rates and empowering them to take control of their earnings, a press release said.

Under this model, Rapido plays no role in deciding the price point, making the service transparent and inclusive for all stakeholders.

Also Read TS Drug Control raids unlicensed clinics for misleading treatments

Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder, Rapido, said, “We have seen tremendous success in every city where Rapido Autos is operational. Nation-wide, we have enabled auto captains to earn over Rs 2700 crores since inception and strive to put maximum earnings to those who provide us with the commute. Our SaaS platform transforms the traditional commission system for auto captains. This system guarantees that captains bear only a nominal access fee, rather than a commission per ride.”

According to Rapido, by directly receiving payments from customers, captains break free from commission constraints, maximizing their lifetime earnings. This fosters an inclusive platform benefiting both captains and customers alike, Rapido said.

Customers also enjoy competitive fares in the auto segment due to Software as a Service (SaaS) platform consolidating various commuting solutions into a single, user-friendly app, Rapido said.