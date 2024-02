| Hyderabad News Nims Orthopedic Dept Milestones Uoh Millets Workshop Rapido New Model For Captains

Here are today's hand-picked news stories from Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 06:50 PM

Today’s Hyderabad News includes NIMS Hospital’s Orthopedic department milestone in knee surgeries, University of Hyderabad workshop on Millets, and Rapido’s new model for Auto captains.

Watch: