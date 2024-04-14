Rareism, women’s fashion brand expands with third outlet in Hyderabad

The opening of the new outlet marks a milestone for the brand, as it takes the total store count to 30 across India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 04:41 PM

Hyderabad: Rareism, the women’s fashion brand by Bengaluru-based fashion retailer The House of Rare, has opened its third outlet in Hyderabad. The launch was attended by actor Sreeleela.

The opening of the new outlet marks a milestone for the brand, as it takes the total store count to 30 across India. The 650 sft store is designed to provide a unique shopping experience for women, offering them an extensive collection of fashion-forward clothing that caters to their diverse needs and preferences, a press release said.

Rareism is a brand known for its desk to dinner approach, and the new outlet is expected to further strengthen its presence in the market. The brand is a subsidiary of Radhamani Textiles Pvt Ltd.

Abhishek Srivastava, Business Head of Rareism, said, “Rareism is India’s answer to European fashion. We believe that multifaceted is not a word, it’s a woman, and we aspire to become a one-stop destination for women.”