Rashmikaa-Barry pair emerges champions of ITF Women’s tennis tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:40 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and her partner Monique Barry with the womens doubles trophies.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and her partner Monique Barry from New Zealand emerged champions in the women’s doubles section of the ITF Women’s $15000 tennis tournament at Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand on Saturday.

The Indo-New Zealand pair recorded a straight-set victory over local faovurites Punin Kovapitukted and Sugapitch Kuearum.

The first set was fairly an easy won as they cruised to 6-2 victory. But the local pair upped their game to give the Indian-New Zealand duo a tough fight. But Rashmikaa and Barry emerged winners with 7-6 (3) in the tie-breaker.

Results: Women’s Doubles: Final: Bhamidipaty Shrivalli Rashmikaa (IND)/Monique Barry (NZ) bt Punin Kovapitukted (THA)/Sugapitch kuearum (THA) 6-2 , 7-6 (3).