Rashmikaa pair into semifinals at ITF Women’s tennis tournament

Bhamidipaty Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her New Zealand partner Monique Barry stormed into the semifinals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Bhamidipaty Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her New Zealand partner Monique Barry stormed into the semifinals

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Bhamidipaty Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her New Zealand partner Monique Barry stormed into the semifinals in the doubles event at the ITF Women $ 15000 tennis tournament at Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand on Thursday.

In the quarterfinal tie, the India-New Zealand defeated the Japanese duo of Honoka Kobayashi and Hikari Sato 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Results: Doubles quarterfinals: Bhamidipaty Shrivalli Rashmikaa (IND)/Monique Barry ( NZL) bt Honoka Kobayashi (JPN)/Hikari Sato (JPN) 6-3 , 7-6 (3); Doubles Pre-quarterfinals: Bhamidipaty Shrivalli Rashmikaa (IND)/Monique Barry (NZL) bt Pawinee Rusmrak (THA)/Sae – Eung Julalu (THA) 6-3 , 6-1.