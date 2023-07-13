Thursday, Jul 13, 2023
Home | Sport | Rashmikaa Pair Into Semifinals At Itf Womens Tennis Tournament

Rashmikaa pair into semifinals at ITF Women’s tennis tournament

Bhamidipaty Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her New Zealand partner Monique Barry stormed into the semifinals

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:10 PM, Thu - 13 July 23
Rashmikaa pair into semifinals at ITF Women’s tennis tournament
Bhamidipaty Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her New Zealand partner Monique Barry stormed into the semifinals

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Bhamidipaty Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her New Zealand partner Monique Barry stormed into the semifinals in the doubles event at the ITF Women $ 15000 tennis tournament at Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand on Thursday.

In the quarterfinal tie, the India-New Zealand defeated the Japanese duo of Honoka Kobayashi and Hikari Sato 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Results: Doubles quarterfinals: Bhamidipaty Shrivalli Rashmikaa (IND)/Monique Barry ( NZL) bt Honoka Kobayashi (JPN)/Hikari Sato (JPN) 6-3 , 7-6 (3); Doubles Pre-quarterfinals: Bhamidipaty Shrivalli Rashmikaa (IND)/Monique Barry (NZL) bt Pawinee Rusmrak (THA)/Sae – Eung Julalu (THA) 6-3 , 6-1.

Related News

Latest News