Rate your skills by solving sums

Published Date - 11:41 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the ratio and proportion topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions on the ratio and proportion topic that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. Annual incomes of Amit and Veeru are in the ratio 3 : 2, while the ratio of their expenditure is 5 : 3. If at the end of the year each saves Rs.1,000, the annual income of Amit is?

a) Rs.6,000 b) Rs.7,000 c) Rs.8,000 d) Rs.9,000

Ans: a

Solution:

Amit’s income = 3x and his expenditure = 5y

Veeru’s income = 2x and his expenditure = 3y

As per the question,

Amit’s savings = Veeru’s savings

∴ 3x – 5y = 2x – 3y

⇒ x = 2y

∴ 3x – 5y = 1,000

⇒ 6y – 5y = 1,000

⇒ y = 1,000

∴ x = 2,000

∴ Amit’s income = 3x = 3 × 2000 = Rs.6,000

2. A total of Rs.99,000 is to be divided between A, B and C. The ratio of share of A and B is 3 : 7. The share of B is 5/7th the share of C. What is the difference between shares of A and C?

a) Rs.14,000 b) Rs.34,000 c) Rs.46,000 d) Rs.76,000

Ans: b

Solution: Ratio of shares: A : B = 3 : 7

B = 5/7 C ⇒ B : C = 5 : 7

Making the ratio of B common

A : B = 3 × 5 : 7 × 5 = 15 :35

B : C = 5 × 7 : 7 × 7= 35 : 49

⇒ A : B : C = 15 : 35 : 49

Difference between shares of A and C = 49 – 15/15 35 49 x 99,000 = Rs 34,000

3. The income of Suresh and Rakesh are in the ratio 5 : 4 and their expenditure are in the ratio 3 :2. If each saves Rs.6,000, then Suresh’s income can be?

a) Rs.13,000 b) Rs.14,000 c) Rs.15,000 d) Rs.16,000

Ans: c

Solution: Let the ratio of their income be 5x and 4x and their expenditure be 3y and 2y.

So, 5x – 3y = 6,000 and 4x – 2y = 6,000.

On solving the above equations we get x = 3,000 and y = 3,000 Suresh’s income = 5x = Rs. 15,000

4. A shopkeeper has a number of apples and oranges in the ratio 11 : 17. He has to pack both the fruits in a certain number of boxes such that each box contains equal number of apples and equal number of oranges. If the difference between the numbers of fruits of two varieties in a box is 72 and the number of boxes is 16, what is the total number of fruits?

a) 5,254 b) 5,145 c) 5,376 d) None of these

Ans: c

Solution: Let the total number of apples and oranges be 11k and 17k

The difference between the fruits of two varieties in a box will be in the same ratio 11 : 17

Difference between apples and oranges = 72 = 6 units (17 – 11)

Total fruits in a box = (11 17) × 12 = 336

Total boxes = 16

Total fruits = 16 × 336 = 5,376