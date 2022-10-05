Refused liquor, youth stabs friend in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:46 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Jagtial: Upset over his friend refusing to give him liquor, a youngster stabbed the friend in Chilukavada of Jagtial town on Wednesday.

According to police, both Allamkonda Ravi and Mani were friends and met at Jammigadde of Chilukavada to celebrate Dasara. Mani then asked Ravi for liquor, which he refused. The two got into an argument, during which Mani pulled out a knife and stabbed Ravi.

Local people shifted Ravi to the district headquarters hospital where doctors said his condition was serious. Police are investigating. .