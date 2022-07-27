Regularisation certificates issued to 170 residents in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:19 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is handing regularisation certificate of house site to a family in Siddipet on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has handed over the regularisation certificates to 170 families who were residing in houses built in assigned lands for over the years in Indira Nagar Colony in Siddipet.

Speaking on the occasion after distributing the regularisation certificates at his camp office in Siddipet on Wednesday, the Minister said that the revenue officials have completed the process of regularisation avoiding any involvement of the brokers. He further said that the residents had roamed pillar to post over the years seeking the regularisation of their house sites, but no avail.

Even after buying the land, Rao said that the residents used to feel that they used to feel uncomfortable. Earlier, Rao handed over the proceedings to build caste-based Community Halls in six villages of Nanganur Mandal. The Community halls will be built by spending over Rs 54 lakhs.