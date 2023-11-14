Remember history, be wary of Congress: KTR at Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

BRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing a massive gathering during his roadshow at Chityal in Nakrekal assembly constituency.

Nalgonda: An emphatic ‘no’ was the answer from the public when BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked them whether they wanted to support the Congress.

Addressing a massive gathering during his roadshow at Chityal in Nakrekal assembly constituency, Rama Rao said Congress leaders suddenly appear in villages when elections draw near and begin asking for votes. The people should however remember the past, especially the power supply situation in Telangana before 2014, he said, asking the crowd to clap if the promise of 24 hour power was being implemented by the BRS. The response was thunderous applause.

The BRS working president, who listed out Telangana‘s achievements under the BRS one by one, drew repeated rounds of applause, and again, especially from women, when he talked about the BRS manifesto on the Soubhaghya Lakshmi scheme and Rs.400 LPG cylinders.

Campaigning for BRS candidate Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Rama Rao also evoked an enthusiastic response when he talked about the BRS plans to enhance the Rythu Bandhu assistance and Aasara pensions. People came out to hear the BRS working president and waited in large numbers all along the National Highway No. 65 from Milk Centre to the Kanaka Durga temple in the town. Many climbed atop buildings on the roadside, cheering and applauding Rama Rao during the roadshow.