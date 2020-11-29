Renault Samsung to stop production for 4 days next month

The automaker has suffered a sharp decline in sales this year due to a lack of new models and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seoul: Renault Samsung Motors Corp, the South Korean unit of Renault SA, has announced plans to halt operations at its Busan factory for four days next month.

The company plans to suspend operations at its plant in the southeastern port city on December 11, 23, 24 and 31.

It will also continue to suspend overnight operations at the plant after having reduced operating hours starting November 10, reports Yonhap news agency.

“Until (the company) begins manufacturing of XM3 vehicles for exports to Europe, our daytime operations can cover (vehicles for) domestic sales,” a company official said.