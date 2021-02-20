Renew licenses by March 31, GHMC Commissioner tells traders

If the renewal was made between April 1 and May 30, there would be 25 per cent additional fee and from May 1, 50 per cent additional fee would be charged, informed the Commissioner

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, D.S. Lokesh Kumar has asked the traders to renew their licenses by March 31.

He said that if the payment of trade license renewal is delayed, additional charge would be collected. If the renewal was made between April 1 and May 30, there would be 25 per cent additional fee and from May 1, 50 per cent additional fee would be charged, he said in a press release.

“Those who do not have trade license, need to apply for it. If the business is run without trade license, we will impose 100 per cent penalty along with 10 per cent of additional penalty every month,” he said.

For new licenses, traders can apply online, e-seva centres, GHMC Citizen Service centres, GHMC head office and circle offices. For details on procuring new licenses and renewals, traders can log on to the website www.ghmc.gov.in.

