Republic Day celebrations amid Covid restrictions in erstwhile Adilabad

Adilabad District Collectors Sikta Patnaik, Bharati Hollikeri, Musharraf Ali Faruqui and Rahul Raj unfurled the tri-colour to mark the 72nd Republic Day in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts, respectively, with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm on Tuesday. The celebrations, however, were held in limited in-person presence, in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Sikta Patnaik said that the Telangana government was implementing a slew of welfare schemes for the uplift of the poor and weaker sections. She opined that initiatives of the government would be successful with the help of participation of the public.

Listing out the progress of the schemes and developmental programmes, the IAS officer stated that the 1,88,489 cardholders were being provided with rice in the district per month. She said that a doubling of 186 kilometres long roads were being taken up spending Rs 350 crore. Similarly, a six-lane road was being formed in Adilabad district quarters at an estimated cost Rs 44 crore.

The Collector informed that 455 double-bed rooms were under construction out of the 4,195 homes granted for the district. She said that 47.99 lakh saplings were planted in 2020-21 year under Telanganaku Harita Haram initiative. She stated that 1.49 lakh taps were installed for providing drinking water to every household and 991 overhead tanks were built under Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

Sikta presented certificates of appreciation to the health workers, doctors and staffers of government-run hospitals for playing a vital role in curtailing the novel coronavirus. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Rathod Janardhan, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier, Additional Collector G Sandhya Rani and many other district officials were present.

In Mancherial, Bharati Hollikeri said that financial aid of Rs 1,001 was extended to 3,468 applicants as against the total 5,141 received so far through Kalyana Lakshmi. She stated that a Day Care centre was established for recreation of the senior citizens and a study circle was created for helping aspirants of government jobs. She added that Sakhi was rendering services to the women in distress.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nallala Bhagyalaxmi, MLC Laxman Naradasu, MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, Mancherial chairperson P Rajaiah, vice-chairperson G Mukesh Goud, Deputy Commissioner of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy, Additional Collector Ila Tripathi, ACP G Narender and many others attended the celebrations.

