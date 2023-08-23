RERA serves notices to five real estate companies

The RERA issued show cause notices to five companies involved in real estate projects for violating norms and ordered them to reply within 15 days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

The RERA issued show cause notices to five companies involved in real estate projects for violating norms and ordered them to reply within 15 days.

Hyderabad: The RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) on Wednesday issued show cause notices to five companies involved in real estate projects for violating norms and ordered them to reply within 15 days.

RERA has issued notices to Radhe Group Real Estate Company which has taken up a project Radhe Panorama and put up for sale in Usman Nagar in Ramachandrapuram Mandal of Sangareddy District without obtaining RERA registration. Similarly, Om Shree Builders developers were issued a notice for taking up the project under the name of Om Shree Signet and getting registration permission from RERA only for A, B, C, D Blocks and taking up the construction of “E” Block without permission. The regulatory authority also issued notice to owners of Bhuvana Teja Infra project for taking up free launch sales in Hyderabad and other cities of the State.

TMR construction company was issued a show cause notice for carrying out promotional activities through pamphlets and brochures without displaying the registration number as per the rules despite having the registration of the RERA. A show cause notice was issued for sale of a plot in Yellapur near Patancheruvu of Sangareddy district by Suvarna Bhumi Infra Developers without RERA registration.

RERA chairman N Satyanarayana warned that any pre launching/UDS/EOI programmes of real estate projects without approval of HMDA, GHMC, UDA, or local bodies and TS RERA registration would face strict action under the RERA Act.

“Selling, marketing and bookings without RERA registration is an offence,”he said.