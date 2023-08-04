Reservation for liquor shops finalized in old Karimnagar

Of these, 17 shops were earmarked for Gouda and nine were for SCs while the remaining 68 were in the general category.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Representational Image.

Karimnagar: The reservation for liquor shops in the district has been finalized. In order to strengthen the financial status of BC (Gouda), SC and ST communities, the State government had decided to implement reservations in the issuing of licenses for liquor shops.

While 15 percent of shops are reserved for BCs, 10 percent are earmarked for SCs and five percent are for STs. By following the guidelines, District Collectors along with Prohibition and Excise department officials selected the reserved shops through a draw of lots.

Out of 94 shops in Karimnagar district, 26 liquor shops were reserved. Of these, 17 shops were earmarked for Gouda and nine were for SCs while the remaining 68 were in the general category.

In Rajanna-Sircilla, out of a total of 48 shops, 14 were reserved. While nine wine shops were allocated for Gouda, five shops were earmarked for SCs. Twenty-two shops were reserved from 71 wine shops in Jagtial.

49 shops were declared to be in the general category.

Out of 77 shops in Peddapalli, 21 wine shops were reserved, with 13 for Gouda and eight for SC. The remaining 56 were general category shops. Officials are receiving applications for various liquor shops for the financial year 2023-25 from Friday.