Restored stepwell rots in neglect

Soon, a large-scale and meticulous effort to remove the construction waste and restore the structure was launched, which resulted in the removal of tonnes of debris from the well.

Published Date - 17 June 2024

Hyderabad: Almost a year after a 19th century stepwell was unearthed in Gudimalkapur and authorities took up restoration initiatives, the heritage site has gone back to being ignored and neglected. The structure, located inside the Jham Singh Balaji Mahadev temple complex, now unfortunately resembles a dump yard dotted with plastic waste.

The stepwell, believed to be built in 1810, was discovered by chance when authorities were looking to develop the religious buildings around it. The structure was hidden under a layer of debris and was found with the help of locals and maps.

Multiple shops in the surrounding area were also moved to facilitate this. Along with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the National Institute of Urban Management was also involved with the project. “It is a tragedy and clearly a lack of understanding on our part.

It is an important structure which marks the historic trade route. It also quenched the thirst of many and signifies the cultural exchange,” says historian Anuradha Reddy.

However, the passion with which the stepwell was unearthed seemed to have fizzled out when it came to actually restoring it. Conservationists and heritage activists in the city point out the importance of such structures and call for a steadfast restoration.

The minimal interest authorities are showing in appointing an agency to take accountability and carry out the restoration seems to be the focal issue. Repeated efforts to reach the officials in charge were met with no response.