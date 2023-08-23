City Police Training Centre ready for constable training: CP Warrier

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:21 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

CP Vishnu S Warrier made a surprise visit to the three town police station in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier said that the Khammam Police Training Centre was ready with required arrangements to impart training to stipendiary cadet trainee police constables.

The CP visited the training centre here on Wednesday to inspect the arrangements and infrastructure as the process of new police constables recruitment by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has reached the final stage.

Warrier said that the certificate verification of the candidates has been completed recently and after the final selection based on the cutoff marks, the newly appointed police constables would be sent for training.

As per the directions of the board, arrangements were being made to train 250 candidates, the CP said. He along with the CTC principal Subhash Chandra Bose inspected barracks, gymnasium, rest rooms, classrooms and facilities for conducting outdoor and indoor classes.

Later in the day, Warrier made a surprise visit to the three town police station. He examined the records, the management of the station and performance of the police. He said that the focus should be laid on control of crimes that were recorded often under limits of the police station. There should be constant vigilance on rowdies and suspects, besides intensifying night patrolling and checking old criminals.

People should be made aware about cyber crimes. The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System needed to be employed effectively. There should be quality investigation in every case and the percentage of conviction has to be increased, the CP suggested.