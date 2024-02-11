Telangana pays highest honorarium to Anganwadi workers from own resources

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 February 2024, 07:54 PM

Hyderabad: Anganwadi workers in Telangana are receiving the highest additional consolidated honorarium in the country for their services. As per the latest data furnished by the Centre in the Rajya Sabha recently, Anganwadi workers in Telangana are receiving around Rs 9,000 per month. Similarly, the State government is providing highest salaries of Rs 5,500 to Anganwadi helpers.

This is in addition to the Centre’s honorarium of Rs 3,500 to 4,500 for Anganwadi workers and Rs 2,500 to helpers, along with performance linked incentive of Rs 500 and Rs 250 respectively. The additional honorarium and other incentives are being paid by the State governments/Union Territories from their own resources and hence, vary from State to State.

Thus, around Rs 12,500-13,500 is paid to Anganwadi workers in Telangana and Rs 8,000 to helpers. While around 13.48 lakh Anganwadi workers and 10.23 lakh Anganwadi helpers are working across the country, around 34,456 workers and 26,127 helpers are serving in Telangana alone.

In terms of additional honorarium, Andhra Pradesh succeeds Telangana with Rs 7,000. Though Tamil Nadu is paying a slightly higher honorarium, it varies depending on qualification and experience from Rs 3,200 to Rs 19,700.

Anganwadi Services is a Centrally Sponsored scheme and the implementation of the scheme falls under the ambit of State government/Union Territory administration.