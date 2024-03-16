Revanth dubs BJP as Babu, Jagan and Pawan

He asked the gathering whether these leaders would question the Prime Minister on the injustice being meted out to Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 08:52 PM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy speaking after opening the second level flyover at Bairamalguda on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Launching his campaign for the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy dubbed the BJP as ‘Babu, Jagan and Pawan’ and said they were the strength and clout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in AP.

“Irrespective of who wins, ultimately they will surrender to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 25 MP seats in Andhra Pradesh will be in Modi’s quota,” Revanth Reddy said while addressing a public meeting at Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

“Make sure Congress wins 25 MLA and five MP seats from Andhra Pradesh and APCC president YS Sharmila will fight for your cause,” Revanth Reddy said, also complimenting APCC president YS Sharmila for raising a voice against privatization of Vishaka Steel Plant.

Andhra Pradesh’s self respect has been pledged with New Delhi and there was a need for leadership, which fights for Andhra Pradesh’s future and development, he said.