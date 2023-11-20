Revanth had threatened to shoot those raising Jai Telangana slogans: Harish Rao

Addressing an election rally at Mulugu in Gajwel constituency, Harish Rao asked the people to think if Telangana would be safe if any other party than BRS won the election

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:41 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Photo: X

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said TPCC president A Revanth Reddy had threatened to shoot those who raised “Jai Telangana” slogans when the Telangana movement was at its peak.

Addressing an election rally at Mulugu in Gajwel constituency on Monday, the Minister asked the people to think if Telangana would be safe if any other party than BRS won the election. Stating that the Congress had no unity within, he said Congress leaders would work against each other. The Congress would not be able to focus on development because they lacked unity. Stating that Chandrashekhar Rao went on a hunger fast demanding the formation of the State, the Minister said Telangana’s future would be safe in the hands of a father figure like Chandrashekhar Rao.

Suggesting that elderly voters not get confused with symbols similar to the car while voting, Rao said Gajwel voters must be careful while voting. Assuring to all support to the displaced under Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar, the Minister said the BRS government would generate more employment after winning the election. Asking them not to believe false messages spread by Opposition parties, he asked them to believe what they were seeing in Gajwel.